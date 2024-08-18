Business Standard
Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on day-long visit, to boost bilateral ties

Jaishankar was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on his arrival in the country

Jaishankar's visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kuwait City
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday on a day-long visit during which he will hold talks with the Kuwaiti leadership on various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations.
Jaishankar was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on his arrival in the country.
"Namaste Kuwait. Thank FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya for the warm welcome. Looking forward to my engagements today with the Kuwaiti leadership," Jaishankar posted on X.
 
His visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of the visit.
The visit came nearly two months after 45 Indians had died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire in June at the seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf.

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

