Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Kolkata rape case: Ex-BJP MP, docs summoned for revealing victim's identity

Kolkata rape case: Ex-BJP MP, docs summoned for revealing victim's identity

Apart from these three persons, the police have also issued summonses to 57 others for spreading wrong information about the incident

Police at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday amid resident doctors’ protest. The effects of the strike were felt in prominent hospitals | Photo: PTI

Police at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata amid resident doctors’ protest. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata Police have issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, an officer said.
Apart from these three persons, the police have also issued summonses to 57 others for spreading wrong information about the incident, he said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami were issued summonses to appear before officers of the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar at 3 pm on Sunday, he added.
These people have been accused of revealing the identity of the victim, spreading rumours and fake news, the officer said.
When contacted, renowned cardiologist Dr Sarkar said he has received the summons from the police asking him to appear before the officers at Lalbazar.
"Yes, I have received the summons. But at the moment, I am out of town and have informed the Kolkata Police about that. I do not know why they have called me, but it seems that some of my comments on social media have elicited certain reactions nationally and internationally... maybe because of that," Sarkar told PTI.
Dr Goswami, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Purba Bardhaman district, said that he is yet to receive the summons.

More From This Section

hospitals health hospital bed

Several hospitals in Jaipur receive email bomb threats, says police

bomb threat

LIVE: Several hospitals in Rajasthan's Jaipur receive bomb threats on email

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

Tripura CM launches intensified awareness campaign to control HIV/AIDS

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

SC to hear K Kavitha's bail pleas in Excise policy case on Tuesday

Rakshan Bandhan 10 gifts

Women tie rakhis to trees in UP's Shahjahanpur, offer fertilisers as sweets

Speaking to PTI, he said, "I am yet to receive anything. I do not know why Kolkata Police will issue summons to me when they are not investigating the case. I have been saying that I will cooperate with the probe in every possible manner. I didn't reveal the identity of the victim or spread any rumour."

Chatterjee, the former BJP MP of Hooghly constituency, said she has not received any summons yet.
"It would have been better if they had shown the same promptness while investigating the case. Everyone wants justice for the girl," she said.
Incidentally, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, during a press conference on Friday, said there has been a lot of rumour-mongering which has affected their investigation and posed threat to law and order.

Also Read

Protest, Hyderabad Protest, Doctor Protest

Former R G Kar Hospital principal appears before CBI for second day

'Never said only 1 accused': Police on gangrape suspicion in doctor's death

'Never said only 1 accused': Police on gangrape suspicion in doctor's death

Modi, Narendra Modi

Kolkata Police issue traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's mega roadshow

Anwarul Azim Anar

Bangladesh MP's body 'deskinned and minced' by illegal immigrant: Police

bomb threat

LIVE: Several hospitals in Rajasthan's Jaipur receive bomb threats on email

Topics : Kolkata police Rape cases Murder doctors protests BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon