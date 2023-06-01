Jaishankar holds meetings with his counterparts from Africa, Saudi Arabia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from South Africa and Saudi Arabia during which they exchanged views on the global situation and reviewed the progress in ties.

Jaishankar, who is here to participate in a conclave of the five-nation grouping BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa), held talks with both the leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"A warm meeting with FM Naledi Pandor of South Africa. Thank her for hosting us in the Indo-Atlantic city of Cape Town. Reviewed the progress of our strategic partnership and agreed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic ties in a fitting manner," he said in a tweet.

The two leaders exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA (India, Brazil and South Africa), G20 and UN where the two sides have a strong tradition of cooperating closely.

The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

The IBSA is a trilateral forum which brings together India, Brazil and South Africa, three large democracies and major economies from three different continents, facing similar challenges.

During his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Jaishankar had a productive exchange of views on the global situation.

"So nice to see FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. A productive exchange of views on the global situation. Look forward to advancing bilateral cooperation through the Strategic Partnership Council," he tweeted.