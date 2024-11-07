RG Kar case: Deceased doctor's father says Amit Shah called him for meeting

Business Standard
However, he declined to divulge much about his talks with Shah and when and where the meeting would be held

State BJP leaders had said they would try to arrange a meeting between Shah and the couple during his visit to Kolkata on October 27, but it did not happen ~ (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

The father of the deceased woman medic of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has called him for a meeting.

He, however, declined to divulge much about his talks with Shah and when and where the meeting would be held.

"I have spoken to him (Amit Shah). He has called me (for a meeting). I cannot talk much about it, but the meeting will take place," the father of the deceased woman medic at the RG Kar Hospital told reporters on Wednesday.

The parents of the victim had earlier written to Shah on October 22 requesting for an appointment to guide and help them get justice.

 

State BJP leaders had said they would try to arrange a meeting between Shah and the couple during his visit to Kolkata on October 27, but it did not happen.

The parents had, however, said they were not upset about not getting an audience with Shah during his visit and expressed hope that they may get the opportunity to meet the Union home minister in future.

The body of the on-duty woman medic, who was raped and murdered, was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Hospital on August 9, following which the junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim.

They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.

The Kolkata Police, which was investigating the crime initially, had arrested one civic volunteer before the CBI took over the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

