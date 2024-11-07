Business Standard
President Murmu to witness naval operations onboard INS Vikrant today

This is the maiden sailing of the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to witness the full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, will receive the Hon'ble President at INS Hansa (Photo: PTi)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu will witness the Indian Navy's multi-domain operations at sea aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant today.

"The Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will embark indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and witness 'Naval Operations' at sea on November 7, 2024," a Ministry of Defence release read.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, will receive the Hon'ble President at INS Hansa (Naval Air Station at Goa) and present a 150-men Ceremonial Guard of Honour. Soon thereafter, the Hon'ble President will embark the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at sea off Goa.

This is the maiden sailing of the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to witness the full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations.

 

"The scheduled operations include surface ships ops, battle actions, submarine exercises, air power demo including take-off and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft/ helicopters and a flypast by naval aircraft," the release read.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

