Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly had passed a resolution advocating for the restoration of special status, a decision opposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos on Thursday as tempers flared, leading to a fist fight among some members. The turmoil began when Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, brother of jailed Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, displayed a banner on Article 370 during the proceedings.  
 
The display of the banner prompted a sharp objection from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma. The heated exchange that followed escalated into physical altercations, forcing Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to adjourn the session temporarily.  
 
 
 
The high-voltage drama unfolded during the ongoing five-day session, the first such Assembly meeting in six years, which commenced on Monday.  

A week of turmoil in the House   

The session has been marked by a series of contentious debates and disruptions over Article 370, the constitutional provision that granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir until its revocation on August 5, 2019.  
 
On Monday, the opening day of the session, People’s Democratic Party MLA Waheed Para moved a resolution opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and called for the restoration of the union territory’s special status. The motion led to chaos, setting the tone for the week.  
 
The uproar continued on Wednesday when the Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to work out a constitutional mechanism to restore the erstwhile state’s special status. The resolution, passed via voice vote amid noisy protests, expressed ‘concern’ over the ‘unilateral removal’ of Article 370.   
While the resolution was lauded by valley-based parties, it faced vehement opposition from the BJP, whose members demanded its rollback. Their protests repeatedly disrupted the proceedings.  
 

Legacy of Article 370   

Article 370, enshrined in the Indian Constitution, granted Jammu and Kashmir a unique status, allowing the state its own constitution, flag, and significant autonomy in internal matters, barring defence, communications, and foreign affairs.  
The Centre’s move to revoke the provision in 2019 led to the reorganisation of the region into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

