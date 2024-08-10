Business Standard
President Murmu conferred with Timor-Leste's highest civilian award

President Droupadi Murmu was conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award, by her counterpart Jos Ramos-Horta on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu addresses during the launch of the first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

President Murmu said that the honour is a reflection of the ties of friendship between India and Timor-Leste. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Dili (Timor-Leste)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu was conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award, by her counterpart Jos Ramos-Horta on Saturday.
Murmu, 66, received the award for her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and women empowerment, her office said in a post on X.
President Murmu said that the honour is a reflection of the ties of friendship between India and Timor-Leste.
Murmu arrived in Dili on the last leg of her three-nation visit on Saturday after concluding her trip to New Zealand and Fiji.
Murmu's trip is the first-ever presidential visit from India to the Southeast Asian nation.
She was warmly received by President Ramos-Horta at the airport, her office said. Cheerful children greeted her on the way from the airport.

She was also accorded a ceremonial reception and guard of honour in the Presidential Palace, Dili.
 
President Murmu held extensive discussions with her counterpart Ramos-Horta on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.
India and Timor-Leste share warm and friendly relations based on our shared commitment to the values of democracy and pluralism. I am confident that this will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, she said.
I had extensive discussions with President Ramos-Horta. today on enhancing the bilateral cooperation between India and Timor-Leste in the fields of IT, digital technology, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, capacity building and more, she said.
The two leaders also discussed the possibility of Timor-Leste joining the International Solar Alliance.

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

