close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues: Wrestler Bajrang Punia

The wrestlers had protested against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in January this year

ANI Others
Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ace India wrestler Bajrang Punia said on Sunday that the reason why wrestlers are protesting once again is that nothing has been done so far to resolve their issues and the wrestlers are here to save wrestling.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.

"We have just one issue. The reason for the protest is that nothing has been done so far...We are here to save wrestling. We will sit at 4 pm and talk," said wrestler Bajrang Punia as he and several other wrestlers headed to Jantar Mantar.

"Yes, absolutely - at Connaught Place Police Station," he says when asked if a police complaint has been filed.

The wrestlers had protested against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in January this year.

Ace India wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said on Sunday that the wrestlers will be holding a press conference at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and give details about the legal process in their dispute against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Also Read

DCW asks why wrestling federation chief not asked to quit amid allegations

WFI row a wake-up call for sports bodies to prioritise women safety

Wrestlers stage protest against WFI president, vow to fight till end

Wrestling Federation's general council meeting in Ayodhya called off

Centre asks wrestling body to respond on sexual harassment charge in 72 hrs

Was in regular touch with officials: Punjab CM Mann on Amritpal arrest

Amul-Nandini was made emotional issue due to polls, says FM Sitharaman

FinMin working with MeitY, RBI to clamp down on ponzi apps: FM Sitharaman

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Haryana's Karnal, Hisar on Monday

Inflation relief camps to be organised in Rajasthan from Monday: CM Gehlot

"We are going to do a press conference at 4 pm on Jantar Mantar, we have moved forward now through a legal process and will brief everything there," Bajrang told ANI.

Following the protest, in January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches. The committee was given the task of submitting a report on the issue to the ministry.

Olympic medalist Mary Kom is heading the Oversight Committee. Former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former shuttler Trupti Murgunde, SAI member Radhica Sreeman, ex-CEO of the Target Olympic Podium Plan Rajesh Rajagopalan, and CWG gold medalist Babita Phogat are the other members of the Mary Kom-led committee.

But earlier in April, Punia had said that the wrestlers will go to court to protest against the report of the oversight committee appointed to investigate the matter and allegations put up by prominent Indian wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

Speaking to ANI exclusively, Punia said, "I read an article in which one of the committee members said that the report has been submitted to the Sports ministry without his signatures. The member also expressed his/her disagreement with the report. If a committee member is not involved in report submission and disagrees with the report, how are we supposed to trust it?"

"We were not even informed that the report was submitted to the ministry," he added.

Punia also said that WFI should make public the statements given by female wrestlers in a sting operation to a private TV channel if it feels it is innocent and also, people get to decide who is right or wrong.

The wrestler said that they (wrestlers) will start protesting once again and will even go to the high court as soon as possible.

"We have to carry on with our sport, but we will protest and go to the high court as soon as possible," said Punia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajrang Punia Wrestling Sport

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Reliance Retail enters JV with Circle E Retail for toy manufacturing

toys, games, children, kids
3 min read

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Haryana's Karnal, Hisar on Monday

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
1 min read

Inflation relief camps to be organised in Rajasthan from Monday: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

PM to lay foundation stone of India's first Digital Science Park in Kerala

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

My responsibility to bring south Asian community to forefront: Priyanka

Cannes Film Festival
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon