close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Japan Parliament passes bill to amend immigration law to deport foreigners

Japan's lower house of Parliament on Tuesday passed a contentious bill to amend an immigration law allowing authorities to deport foreign nationals who apply for refugee status multiple times.

IANS Tokyo
Japan

Japan

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japan's lower house of Parliament on Tuesday passed a contentious bill to amend an immigration law allowing authorities to deport foreign nationals who apply for refugee status multiple times.

The controversial revision of the immigration law has been heavily criticised by organisations established to support asylum seekers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Such entities believe that should the bill pass parliament's upper chamber and become enacted into law, it could lead to individuals being repatriated to their home countries where they face persecution.

The Japanese government believes the current system, which does not allow for foreign nationals to be deported while their application for refugee status is being processed, may be being abused.

It believes that foreign nationals have been applying for refugee status multiple times in the knowledge that while the status of their application is pending, they cannot be deported from Japan.

The envisioned amendment to the law, set to be debated in the upper chamber of Japan's bicameral parliament, will bring an end to the extended detention in immigration facilities for potential refugees, including foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas and have not complied with deportation orders.

Also Read

Nearly one million immigrants gained US citizenship in FY22: Report

Canada's immigration backlog shrinks to 2.2 mn, reveals IRCC data

Illegal immigration from India to US rose in last 2 months, doubled in 2022

Canada's immigration backlog drops to 2.4 mn people, shows IRCC data

Germany seeks to boost immigration of skilled workers from outside EU

Kerala police constitutes special team; murder case against boat owner

LPAI played key role in furthering relations with South Asian nations: Shah

Greed, official apathy cause of never-ending boat tragedies: Kerala HC

Israel keen to finalise FTA with India: Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

DU to send notice to Rahul Gandhi against 'unauthorised' visit in future

Under the amended law, when applying for refugee status for the third time or later, those who fail the process for not being able to show why their status as a refugee should be granted will be repatriated by the Japanese government.

The amended law would, however, grant quasi-refugee status to individuals from conflict-affected regions, allowing them to stay in Japan even if they do not qualify for full refugee status.

Refugee status was given to a record 202 people in Japan in 2022.

But this was out of 3,772 applicants, with Japan falling far behind some European countries and the US who take in tens of thousands of refugees annually.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan immigration laws

First Published: May 09 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Japan Parliament passes bill to amend immigration law to deport foreigners

Japan
2 min read

Civil society groups to hold discussion on new Animal Birth Control rules

Animal vaccine
3 min read

Greed, official apathy cause of never-ending boat tragedies: Kerala HC

boat capsize
3 min read

Apollo Global Q1 earnings fall 8% in Jan-Mar quarter, missing estimates

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate
2 min read

T D Power Systems posts 43% jump in net profit at Rs 35 crore in Q4FY23

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court

Imran Khan
1 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies

C-295 tactical transport aircraft
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon