close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LPAI played key role in furthering relations with South Asian nations: Shah

Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) has played a crucial role in furthering India's cultural and trade relations with all the South Asian countries

ANI General News
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) has played a crucial role in furthering India's cultural and trade relations with all the South Asian countries.

The Union Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various development projects of the Land Ports Authority of India, responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing border infrastructure in the country.

"The Land Ports Authority is not only an organization that accelerates the economy of India, but it is also the ambassador of India's message of friendship. It is a very big institution to take forward our cultural relations, and trade relations with all the countries of South Asia, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new speed, direction, and dimensions since 2016," Shah said.

Shah went on to add that India's border security policy is clear.

"We want strong infrastructure in the border areas. The facilities of welfare schemes have reached the villages in the border areas like the rest of the country and we are also working towards improving the connectivity of the villages," he said.

Highlighting the culture and languages shared by India and Bangladesh, he said that no one can snap the ties, developed between both countries.

Also Read

Amit Shah to hold high level review meetings regarding J&K and Ladakh

Amit Shah to hold two public meetings in Gujarat today ahead of polls

Amit Shah to take part in roadshow in poll-bound Nagaland on Feb 20

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Nagaland, address rally in Mon

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad, Thrissur Sunday to attend rally

Greed, official apathy cause of never-ending boat tragedies: Kerala HC

Israel keen to finalise FTA with India: Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

DU to send notice to Rahul Gandhi against 'unauthorised' visit in future

Unseasonal rain, cool weather in April-May bring down Delhi's power demand

ED attaches assets of 2 Congress MLAs, PCC treasurer in coal levy case

"No one can break the relations between Bangladesh and India. Both nations are living on the basis of the same culture for thousands of years. India has always played a friendly crucial role in the history of Bangladesh since its birth," Shah said, adding that India's Border Security Force (BSF) has also made a very golden contribution to the freedom struggle of Bangladesh.

During the Home Minister's address, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Union MoS for Home Affairs Nishith Pramanik, Union MoS Shantanu Thakur, LPAI chief Aditya Mishra, other senior delegates were present.

Amit Shah's day-long visit to West Bengal came on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Remembering him as 'Kaviguru', Shah said, "Today is the birth anniversary of Kaviguru Ravindranath Thakur. Kaviguru is the only person in the whole world who has got the privilege of writing the national anthem of two countries. He penned the national anthnem of Bangladesh along with that of India."

Earlier in the day, he visited the ancestral house of Tagore in Kolkata and offered floral tributes at the Thakurbari Jorasanko area this morning.

Before leaving for West Bengal on Monday night to attend Tagore's birth anniversary celebration, Shah had also said that the bard's soulful literature remains an ethereal voice that will continue to inspire generations with his benevolence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah

First Published: May 09 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Japan Parliament passes bill to amend immigration law to deport foreigners

Japan
2 min read

Civil society groups to hold discussion on new Animal Birth Control rules

Animal vaccine
3 min read

Greed, official apathy cause of never-ending boat tragedies: Kerala HC

boat capsize
3 min read

Apollo Global Q1 earnings fall 8% in Jan-Mar quarter, missing estimates

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate
2 min read

T D Power Systems posts 43% jump in net profit at Rs 35 crore in Q4FY23

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court

Imran Khan
1 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies

C-295 tactical transport aircraft
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon