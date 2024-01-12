Sensex (    %)
                        
Japan's ship Yashima arrives in Chennai for joint exercise with ICG

Earlier on Wednesday, the Commanding Officer of JCG Ship Yashima, Captain Yuichi Motoyama, called on IG Donny Michael, Tamil Nadu, Commander Coast Guard Region (East) at Chennai

Japan Coast Guard ship Yashima

Japan Coast Guard ship Yashima | Photo: India Coast Guard @ X

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

The Japan Coast Guard ship Yashima has arrived in Chennai to conduct a joint exercise with the Indian Coast Guard.
Upon its arrival, the JCG Ship was given a traditional welcome with a ceremonial band, NCC cadets and students from local schools.
The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday shared a post on X, stating, "Japan Coast Guard Ship Yashima arrived #Chennai for joint exercise with @IndiaCoastGuard. JCG Ship was given traditional welcome by delegation from Regional HQ (East) with ceremonial band, NCC cadets & students from local schools."
Earlier on Wednesday, the Commanding Officer of JCG Ship Yashima, Captain Yuichi Motoyama, called on IG Donny Michael, Tamil Nadu, Commander Coast Guard Region (East) at Chennai.
They further discussed avenues to strengthen bilateral cooperation by sharing expertise as well as, best practices were discussed.
"Captain Yuichi Motoyama, Commanding Officer, Japan Coast Guard Ship Yashima called on IG Donny Michael, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region (East) at #Chennai today. Avenues to strengthen bilateral cooperation by sharing expertise & best practices were discussed," the Indian Coast Guard shared on X on Wednesday.
India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. The friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties.
Earlier, the 26th Edition of maritime exercise Malabar-22 culminated in the seas off Japan onNovember 15, 2022 and Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar visited Japan to attend the inauguration of the exercise, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Gen Koji Yamazaki, COS, Joint Staff visited India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2023 from March 3 to 5, 2023.
Moreover, the first bilateral fighter exercise, Veer Guardian was held in Japan in January 2023.

Topics : Japan Indian coast guard maritime security maritime projects

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

