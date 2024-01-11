Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Conduct 5-day operation to crackdown on mining mafia: Raj CM to officials

Chairing a meeting of the mines and geology department here, he said preventing illegal mining, especially of gravel, is the priority of his government

Mining

The chief minister said officials should ensure that mining across the state is done according to rules. He also gave instructions to auction mining leases regularly

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday directed officials to crackdown on the "mining mafia" in the state by conducting a five-day operation.
Chairing a meeting of the mines and geology department here, he said preventing illegal mining, especially of gravel, is the priority of his government. Only strict and effective action will curb illegal mining in the state, Sharma stressed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He directed that a five-day joint campaign by police, district administrations, forest department, transport department and mines department be conducted to take strict action against the "mining mafia".
Drones and other modern technology should be used to check illegal mining in the state, Sharma said.
The chief minister also directed that a task force be formed under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to prevent illegal mining.
Only when strict enforcement of the law is ensured, there will be fear among those involved illegal mining, Sharma said. He directed district superintendents of police to take strict action against perpetrators.
The chief minister said officials should ensure that mining across the state is done according to rules. He also gave instructions to auction mining leases regularly.
Officials of the mines department must send regular reports regarding illegal mining and present a report on the action taken in the last 10 days, Sharma said.
Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Director General of Police UR Sahoo were among those present at the meeting.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

UN agency that governs int'l waters mired in debate over deep sea mining

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

BSTC Rajasthan result 2023 soon: Check marks at panjiyakpredeled.in

3 persons who went missing in Manipur while collecting firewood found dead

Situation along Northern border stable but sensitive: Army Chief Gen Pande

India is politically stable, our investment growing faster here: NTT CEO

Govt warns users against dialling '*401#' followed by unknown mobile number

Closely monitoring: Army Chief Gen Pande on Bhutan-China boundary talks

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mining industry Mining rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon