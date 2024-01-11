Conduct 5-day operation to crackdown on mining mafia: Raj CM to officials

The chief minister said officials should ensure that mining across the state is done according to rules. He also gave instructions to auction mining leases regularly

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday directed officials to crackdown on the "mining mafia" in the state by conducting a five-day operation.

Chairing a meeting of the mines and geology department here, he said preventing illegal mining, especially of gravel, is the priority of his government. Only strict and effective action will curb illegal mining in the state, Sharma stressed.

He directed that a five-day joint campaign by police, district administrations, forest department, transport department and mines department be conducted to take strict action against the "mining mafia".

Drones and other modern technology should be used to check illegal mining in the state, Sharma said.

The chief minister also directed that a task force be formed under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to prevent illegal mining.

Only when strict enforcement of the law is ensured, there will be fear among those involved illegal mining, Sharma said. He directed district superintendents of police to take strict action against perpetrators.

The chief minister said officials should ensure that mining across the state is done according to rules. He also gave instructions to auction mining leases regularly.

Officials of the mines department must send regular reports regarding illegal mining and present a report on the action taken in the last 10 days, Sharma said.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Director General of Police UR Sahoo were among those present at the meeting.