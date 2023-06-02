Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki rides Mumbai local, explores markets

Japanese ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, who once lauded the hard work put in by workers to advance the bullet train project, was spotted travelling in a Mumbai local on Thursday.

Suzuki was in Mumbai, commuting like a typical Mumbaikar.

He travelled in a local train in Mumbai and also posed for a photograph while standing at the gate of the train.

"I'm in Mumbai," Suzuki tweeted.

In another tweet, he was seen in a Mumbai local market, looking at white shirts priced Rs 100 each. He captioned the photograph, "What a bargain! Should I buy?"

Earlier this year, in April, Suzuki met US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti and discussed future cooperation of both nations with India, including the Quad and G20.

Also Read Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India WR to spend Rs 264 crore to build fences along Mumbai-Ahmedabad route HC allows felling of 20,000 trees for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project HP unveils new range of Smart Tank printers in India: Details here Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri Nepal PM to arrive in MP for 2-day visit; to visit Mahakaleshwar temple Latest LIVE: US Senate passes debt ceiling bill to avert first-ever default Gambia hires US law firm for action on toxic Indian cough syrup: Report JJ Hospital's ophthalmology dept in 'eye' of storm, doctors go on strike

The Japan envoy said he was excited to work with Garcetti in Delhi.

"Delighted to welcome Eric Garcetti @USAmbIndia to my residence as ambassador-designate of the USA. We had a wonderful time talking about our future cooperation with India including Quad and G20. Excited to work together closely with Eric here in Delhi. @ericgarcetti @USAmbIndia," the Japanese envoy wrote on Twitter.