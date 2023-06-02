close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki rides Mumbai local, explores markets

Japanese ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, who once lauded the hard work put in by workers to advance the bullet train project, was spotted travelling in a Mumbai local on Thursday.

ANI Asia
Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki

Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki, Photo: Twitter/ @HiroSuzukiAmbJP

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japanese ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, who once lauded the hard work put in by workers to advance the bullet train project, was spotted travelling in a Mumbai local on Thursday.

Suzuki was in Mumbai, commuting like a typical Mumbaikar.

He travelled in a local train in Mumbai and also posed for a photograph while standing at the gate of the train.

"I'm in Mumbai," Suzuki tweeted.

In another tweet, he was seen in a Mumbai local market, looking at white shirts priced Rs 100 each. He captioned the photograph, "What a bargain! Should I buy?"

Earlier this year, in April, Suzuki met US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti and discussed future cooperation of both nations with India, including the Quad and G20.

Also Read

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

WR to spend Rs 264 crore to build fences along Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

HC allows felling of 20,000 trees for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

HP unveils new range of Smart Tank printers in India: Details here

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Nepal PM to arrive in MP for 2-day visit; to visit Mahakaleshwar temple

Latest LIVE: US Senate passes debt ceiling bill to avert first-ever default

Gambia hires US law firm for action on toxic Indian cough syrup: Report

JJ Hospital's ophthalmology dept in 'eye' of storm, doctors go on strike

The Japan envoy said he was excited to work with Garcetti in Delhi.

"Delighted to welcome Eric Garcetti @USAmbIndia to my residence as ambassador-designate of the USA. We had a wonderful time talking about our future cooperation with India including Quad and G20. Excited to work together closely with Eric here in Delhi. @ericgarcetti @USAmbIndia," the Japanese envoy wrote on Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan Mumbai

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon