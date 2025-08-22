Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jharkhand govt tables ₹4,296.62 crore supplementary budget for FY26

Jharkhand govt tables ₹4,296.62 crore supplementary budget for FY26

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the first supplementary budget for this financial year

Hemant Soren

The Jharkhand government on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of ₹4,296.62 crore in the assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand government on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of ₹4,296.62 crore in the assembly for the current fiscal 2025-26.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the first supplementary budget for this financial year.

The debate on the demands is scheduled to be held on August 25.

The supplementary demands for the current fiscal were initially scheduled to be presented on August 4, but could not be tabled as the House was adjourned sine die as a mark of respect to former chief minister Shibu Soren, who died on that day.

Earlier in March, Kishore tabled the annual budget of ₹1.45 trillion for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Swraj Paul

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul passes away in London at 94

Supreme Court, SC

SC bars Assam police from coercive action against journalist Varadarajan

Supreme Court, SC

SC declines urgent hearing on plea against mandatory waqf listing on UMEED

Security, Manipur Security

Assam Rifles recovers weapons, ammunition from Mizoram's Champhai

Satish Golcha

IPS officer Satish Golcha takes charge as 26th Delhi Police commissioner

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon