Business Standard
Jharkhand HC quashes Hemant Soren's writ petition challenging ED arrest

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and denied bail to him.
The court, however, allowed him to attend his uncle's last rites on May 6 under police custody.
Soren, through the petition earlier, had challenged his arrest by the ED.
The court had kept the order reserved in the case on February 28.
The court of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay has directed that he (Soren) can attend the last rites of his uncle in police custody.
Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He is at present in judicial custody and lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.
Soren was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on February 15 after his 13-day custody of the ED.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

