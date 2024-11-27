Business Standard
Home / India News / Jharkhand Maoist 'commander' with Rs 15 lakh bounty killed in internal feud

Jharkhand Maoist 'commander' with Rs 15 lakh bounty killed in internal feud

Chotu Kherwar, the 'zonal commander' of Palamu division, was allegedly killed by other Maoists in Bhimpal forest in Chipadohar police station area on Tuesday night

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the Maoist commander's death (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India Latehar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

A CPI(Maoist) 'commander', who had a Rs 15 lakh bounty on his head, was killed in an internal feud of the proscribed organisation in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Wednesday.

Chotu Kherwar, the 'zonal commander' of Palamu division, was allegedly killed by other Maoists in Bhimpal forest in Chipadohar police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

DIG (Palamu Range) YS Ramesh said that after receiving news about the incident, police personnel were sent to the remote location to retrieve the body.

Kherwar was wanted in multiple criminal cases, police said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the death, they said.

 

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

