Parliament session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests over Adani charges

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Wednesday amid Opposition protests over various issues, including the Adani controversy and increasing incidents of crime in the national capital.
  The Congress has asked for a discussion on the Adani indictment issue in the Parliament as both houses will meet for the third day of the winter session on Wednesday. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Manish Tewari moved adjournment notices in this regard before the commencement of the session today. In a notice addressed to the Secretary-General Lok Sabha today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house to discuss a definite matter of urgent importance." "The recent US indictment of Gautam Adani, involving over $265 million in bribes for solar power deals and securities fraud, casts a dark shadow over the Adani Group. The silence of the Modi government on this matter raises concerns about India's integrity and global standing. PM Modi must answer questions regarding his friendship with Adani," said the notice.  The Congress said on Tuesday that it will launch protests, both inside and outside Parliament, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, against the lack of Central assistance for the landslide survivors of Wayanad. Party leader and Kalpetta MLA T Siddique described the Centre's alleged reluctance to provide financial aid to the people in landslide-affected areas as an "inhuman" approach. He said that, besides Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he, as the local MLA, had also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking assistance for the relief and rehabilitation of the landslide survivors during his visit soon after the tragedy.
 
12:04 PM

Opposition members insist on discussion on Adani issues, Dhankar adjourns proceedings

The trouble started after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 18 notices under a rule of the House to suspend scheduled business and take up issues mentioned in the notices. The proceedings were briefly adjourned in the morning session due to opposition protest, and when the House re-assembled at 11.30 AM, there were identical scenes. This prompted Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings for the day, saying the "House is not in order".
11:42 AM

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests

Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests over the Adani case and Sambhal violence. 
11:28 AM

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned briefly

Proceeding in the Upper House have been adjourned briefly as the Congress and other parties sought to raise issues related to Adani's indictment and Sambhal violence.
11:26 AM

Congress holds discussion on issues to be raised in Parliament session

The Congress held a meeting of the floor leaders of INDIA alliance in the chamber of the Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.
10:46 AM

3rd day of Winter Parliament session begins today: Adani indictment issue in focus

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Manish Tewari moved adjournment notices on the Adani indictment issue before the commencement of the session today.
First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

