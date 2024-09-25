Business Standard
Home / India News / JNPA agrees to fulfil demands of Dye-Makers Association at Vadhvan

JNPA agrees to fulfil demands of Dye-Makers Association at Vadhvan

As part of the agreement, JNPA will facilitate subsidised loans and insurance policies tailored for the dyemakers in the region



Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) agreed to fulfil all the demands put forth by the Dye-Makers Association at Vadhvan. The authority stated this after a meeting held between Unmesh Wagh, chairman, JNPA, and managing director, Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL), and representatives of the association on Tuesday night.

As part of the agreement, JNPA will facilitate subsidised loans and insurance policies tailored for the dye-makers, “helping to ease financial constraints and promote business sustainability." The port authority will also conduct a training programme on dyemaking to upskill the youth. Moreover, a building equipped with tools like AutoCAD and ArtCAM software will be constructed.
According to a statement by JNPA, the dye-makers will also receive dedicated spaces at all exhibitions where Vadhvan Port is represented. Further, the authority will help the dye-makers by facilitating tie-ups with key jewellery associations and councils.

Speaking about the development, Wagh stated, “Our vision is to ensure all the local communities' businesses develop along with the development of the Vadhvan Port. We are committed to providing the necessary infrastructure, resources, and opportunities that will enable these businesses to compete on a global scale, ensuring their continued growth and prosperity; it is a part of our holistic approach to community growth.”

The authority further added that representatives of the Dye-Makers Association expressed their support for the development of the Vadhvan Port, recognising its potential for contributing to local business growth.

JNPA open for similar discussions with fishermen

Wagh also informed that JNPA has conducted similar discussions with the fishermen community in the past and is open to organising meetings with any other stakeholders, ensuring their concerns and development needs are addressed.

Besides the project worth Rs 76,220 crore, Vadhvan Port has been witnessing several protests by local communities. However, during his visit to JNPA in August 2024, Sarbananda Sonowal, minister of ports, shipping, and waterways, stated that the fishermen’s interests will be protected and that special care of their traditional businesses will be taken to sustain them.

The port, which would be set up in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, is under construction and is estimated to be completed by 2030. Once built, it will possess the cargo handling capacity of 23.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). After construction, the port will be ranked among the top global container ports, according to Sonowal.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

