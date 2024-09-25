Jitiya Vrat 2024: Here's all you need to know about this auspicious day

Jivitputrika Vrat is a fast observed every year on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month. This year, the fast is on September 25, 2024. It is mostly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The fast is being observed by mothers for the safety and long life of their children. This fast is a challenging one where mothers have to fast throughout the day and night without water. When is Jitiya Vrat? The Jitiya Vrat falls on Ashtami Tithi starting on September 24, 2024, at 12.38 pm and it will conclude on September 25, 2024, at 12.10 pm.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for Chaughadiya Puja on the day of Jivitputrika Vrat is from 07:41 am to 09:11 am. Thereafter, it will be from 10:41 am to 12:12 pm. While in the afternoon the right time is from 03:12 pm to 04:43 pm. The auspicious time in the evening for worship is from 04:43 pm to 06:13 pm.

Jivitputrika Vrat: History

The history of the festival can be traced back to the ending of Dvapar and the beginning of Kaliyug. Women were worried whether their son would die in Kaliyug, while the mother would stay alive. They went to Gautam Ji and asked the same question and the possible solution or any fast to save their children.

When Gautam ji heard about their problems, he narrated to them a story of Jimutvahan, a King in Kaliyug. One day, Jimutvahan had gone to the house of his in-laws where at midnight he found a woman crying after the demise of her son. He went to the lady and asked the cause of her son's death. The lady responded that Garud had eaten her son.

Hearing her story, the king decided to visit the village where Garud Maharaj used to come. When he was sleeping there, Garud Maharaj started eating his body. When he moved to eat his right side, and then suddenly King Jimutvahan woke up and Garud asked him who are you, you don't look like a human.

The king replied first you eat your food and then I'll tell you about myself. Garud stopped and urged the king to introduce himself. Then the King introduces himself saying that he is Jimutvahan and belongs to the family of Sun. Garud was pleased with his devotion and hence asked him to request a boon.

The king requested Garud to return all the children who he had eaten. Garud went to heaven and brought Amrit and sprinkled it to all the residue bones of the children and resultantly all the children became alive. Since then, the Jivitputrika Vrat started.

Rituals and Observance

On this day, mothers wake up early in the morning and perform several rituals, such as:

Early bath: Women start their day with a ritualistic bath, symbolising purity before a day-long fast.

Cleaning the house and puja area: The house, especially the puja room, is being cleaned thoroughly.

Offer water to Lord Surya: The rituals begin by offering water to Lord Surya, the Sun God, to seek their blessings.

Worshipping Jimutavahana: An idol of Jimutavahana is placed and worshipped. A diya is also lit and several other items such as ghee, and offerings such as akshat (rice grains), flowers, and banana leaves are made available.

Reading and reciting Jitiya Vrat Katha: The Jitiya Vrat Katha, the popular story of King Jimutavahana's selflessness, is recited to bring blessings for the longevity and well-being of children.

The 24-hour long fast is broke the next day in the morning after offering prayers to Lord Surya and then consuming traditional dishes prepared for the occassion.

Jivitputrika Vrat: Do's and Don'ts

Do’s:

Women observe the Nirjala fast (refraining from both water and food) throughout the day.

They also perform traditional rituals and also offer prayers with devotion and sincerity.

Reading and listening to Jitiya Vrat Katha is also part of the fast and essential for evoking blessings.

