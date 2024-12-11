Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Logistics cost in India to come down to 9% in next 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

Logistics cost in India to come down to 9% in next 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

In China, the logistics cost is 8 per cent and in the US and European countries it is 12 per cent, the minister said

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

The aim of the government is to reduce the cost of construction without compromising the quality of construction, Gadkari added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the logistics cost in India will come down to 9 per cent within two years.

Speaking during bauma Conexpo India, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said that "presently our logistics cost is 14-16 per cent... I assure you that within two years... our logistics cost will be 9 per cent. So we will be more competitive in the international market."  In China, the logistics cost is 8 per cent and in the US and European countries it is 12 per cent, the minister said.

The minister further said the automobile industry is one of the important industries that is giving maximum revenue as part of GST to the state governments and the Centre.

 

The role of the automobile industry is very important to make India a US$ 5 trillion economy, he said.

The construction equipment, he said, is also part of this automobile industry.

The government is developing infrastructure of international standards, he said, adding that water, power, transport and communication are four sectors where the government is giving the highest priority for development.

The aim of the government is to reduce the cost of construction without compromising the quality of construction, Gadkari added.

Also Read

Trucks, transport

After festive rush, truck rentals dip in November: Shriram Mobility report

supply chain

Shadowfax Tech swings to profit in FY24 with adjusted PAT at Rs 2 crore

Premiumsupply chain

Urban freight reforms key to cut emissions, boost logistics efficiency

Premiumquick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Q-com enablement firms pick up speed as D2C brands eye faster deliveries

Jobs, Job creation

7% workforce growth expected in H2 driven by logistics, e-comm: Report

Topics : Nitin Gadkari logistics sector Logistics industry Logistics Performance Index GST automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon