Delhi Excise policy case: Court defers hearing on Kavitha's bail plea

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday deferred hearing on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha's plea seeking default bail in Delhi Excise policy case.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja listed the matter on July 22 for further hearing.

On Monday, the court issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation on K Kavitha's plea. Advocate Nitesh Rana represented K Kavitha.

He had submitted that while considering the charge sheet for the purpose of cognizance on July 6, it was specifically dictated by the court that the charge sheet was defective.

It was submitted that the applicant seeking default as the CBI has failed to file a complete charge sheet within a mandatory period of 60 days. It was also submitted that she should be granted default bail in the matter and interim bail during the pendency of the present bail application.

Notably, Kavitha's earlier regular bail applications were dismissed by the trial court and High Court.

She was arrested by the CBI on April 11 in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Prior to this, she was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15.

CBI filed a charge sheet against her on June 6. The same is pending for cognizance on July 15.

This was the third supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy case. (ANI)

On July 8, the Rouse Avenue court reserved the order on cognizance of the CBI's charge sheet filed against BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order after hearing submissions by CBI's Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh.

The court said that it will pronounce the order on July 15.

Advocate DP Singh submitted that cognizance of the offence has already been taken. We are aware that a policy was made and the influence of South Group was there. All key persons in the group worked under Kavitha's command.

He also read over the statements of TDP MP Magunta S Reddy, who met Delhi CM Kejriwal on March 16, 2021. His son, Raghav Magunta, also confirmed this.

He also submitted that there is a list of statements we are relying upon, including Sarath Reddy, Gopi Kumaran and Raghav Magunta. There are many people who will ultimately speak against Kavitha.

Cognizance of the offence is already taken; this charge sheet is only for the limited purpose of consideration and summoning of this accused, said DP Singh.