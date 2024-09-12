K'taka CM warns ruthless action against those creating religious divide

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the violence during a Ganesh idol immersion procession at Nagamangala in Mandya district is an act of miscreants which threatens the peace and tranquility of the society.



Siddaramaiah said the government has taken the clashes between two groups in the town on Wednesday night seriously.

"Our first priority is to maintain peace and order in the society," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.



Siddaramaiah said the state was like "a garden of peace" for all communities in the past one-and-a-half years without any riots or violence, and ruthless action will be taken against those trying to create divide on religious grounds, regardless of caste or religion.

