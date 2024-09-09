Business Standard
Congress leaders more confident that Siddaramaiah will resign: BJP

Congress leaders more confident that Siddaramaiah will resign: BJP

Amid the speculation, several leaders from Karnataka also expressed their interest in the race for the Chief Minister post

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned prosecution against Siddaramaiah in a case of alleged corruption. | Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

After Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot sanctioned prosecution order against CM Siddaramaiah, several leaders from the BJP demanded his resignation in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, which led to the speculations around the post of Karnataka Chief Minister.
Amid the speculation, several leaders from Karnataka also expressed their interest in the race for the Chief Minister post.
Reacting to this matter, BJP leader R Ashoka said that Congress leaders are more confident than BJP leaders that CM Siddaramaiah will resign and a race is going on, as everybody is putting their claims.
 
Regarding the speculations, Karnataka Assembly LoP and BJP leader R Ashoka said, "More than BJP the Congress leaders have more confidence that Siddaramaiah will resign. A race is going on and everybody is claiming to be the CM. No development is happening in Karnataka."
Karnataka BJP MLC CT Ravi said, "All the leaders of the Congress party know that CM Siddaramaiah will be removed. Many leaders of the Congress party are claiming to be the Karnataka Chief Minister."
BJP leader Dr CN Ashwath Narayan challenged Congress and said if the Congress party has any respect for the Constitution, democracy or the law of the land then it should take action against its CM Siddaramaiah.
BJP leader Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, "Having aspirations is a positive thing but giving statements against each other, pulling each other leg is not fair...It is showing differences in the Congress party. People are getting ready for replacement. It's a good development. Since the present Chief Minister is facing a lot of corruption charges, he should quit. The Congress should have taken the immediate decision to remove the present Chief Minister. We respect the law of the land. If the Congress party has any respect for the Constitution, democracy or the law of the land it should take action against its CM."
Earlier on August 31, the office of the Karantaka Governor told the high court in the State that sanction granted to prosecute Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam was done after "application of mind."

On the same day, amid the row over Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting permission for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state ministers and legislators conducted a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest.
The Congress has accused the Governor of discriminatory behaviour alleging that several other cases are also pending before the Governor, but he has not made any decisions on them.
Protestors also sought for prosecution of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in a mining lease case.
Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned prosecution against Siddaramaiah in a case of alleged corruption in the allotment of land to his wife by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah MUDA Scam BJP Congress

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

