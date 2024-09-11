Business Standard
Home / Politics / Cong chief to rein in leaders weighing in for CM post: K'taka minister

Cong chief to rein in leaders weighing in for CM post: K'taka minister

A group of Congress leaders on Tuesday wrote to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi requesting him to warn party leaders

Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's sanction for his prosecution in a site allotment case is being heard in the High Court. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the Congress state President D K Shivakumar will respond to calls by some party leaders to rein in those weighing in for the Chief Minister post, in the event of leadership change in the state.
As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's sanction for his prosecution in a site allotment case is being heard in the High Court, Congress leaders seem to be preparing for a race to become CM with several of them openly expressing their desire.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A group of Congress leaders on Tuesday wrote to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi requesting him to warn party leaders including senior Ministers, who are weighing in for the Chief Minister's post, in the event of leadership change.
 
The signatories of the letter, including current and former lawmakers and some ex-Ministers, have also asked him to direct them not to issue damaging statements in future.
State Congress working president Manjunath Bhandary and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda on Monday wrote to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to curb speculation over the Chief Minister's tenure.
"Some office-bearers and leaders of the party have written to the high command, and the state president D K Shivakumar will take necessary action," Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question.

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Don't lecture us, address allegations against aides: Congress to Kerala CM

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

Parl panel issues summons ministry officials over rules of 2013 Waqf law

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

Dream to have an Indian-made chip in every device in the world: PM Modi

MP Minister Inder Singh Parmar

Indians discovered America before Columbus: MP minister's gaffe goes viral

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah raps Rahul Gandhi over his quota remark during America visit

Noting that repeated discussion on the post of Chief Minister is unnecessary at this point, he said: "Being in government we have to administer the state and fulfill the promises made to the people by implementing them."

"BJP is indulging in vendetta politics, they want to destabilise the government and want to ensure that the government's programmes don't reach the people, we will have to side step them and function," he added.
Asked as to why disciplinary action is not being taken against those in the party making staking claims for CM post, Parameshwara said the state president will look into it, on returning from the US trip.
On Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, meeting Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader meeting Rahul Gandhi in the US, he said he was not aware of it. "I have only seen photos on social media and felt happy..."

When pointed at speculations linking Shivakumar meeting Rahul Gandhi to alleged efforts towards ensuring Siddaramaiah steps down as CM, he said: "Shivakumar has gone with family to US, coincidentally Rahul Gandhi was in the same city and hotel, they might have exchanged greetings, other than that I don't know."

While Shivakumar is seen as a prime contender for the post in case of any change in leadership, names of Parameshwara and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi too are doing rounds, especially following their recent meeting with party leadership in New Delhi.
A verbal duel of sorts had erupted between two senior Ministers -- M B Patil and Shivanand Patil -- about seniority as the yardstick to become the Chief Minister.
Senior Congress MLAs -- Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson R V Deshpande and Basavaraj Rayareddy, who is Siddaramaiah's financial adviser -- too have expressed their wish to become the Chief Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

Renukaswamy murder case: HC restricts media from publishing chargesheet

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Ventures (ADAVPL), a company owned by Anil Ambani, has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai, requesting the court to direct Hinduja-owned IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) to cease using the ‘Relian

Chargesheet in public domain will not impact proceedings: K'taka minister

On the face of it, they would beOn the face of it, they would be wrong. The 20-year-old last year coll wrong. The 20-year-old last year collected his diploma in mechanical trade from the government's Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in West Delhi.

Rs 300 cr skill training initiative for youth launched by Karnataka govt

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Congress leaders more confident that Siddaramaiah will resign: BJP

air pollution, AQI

Greenpeace India warns of poor air quality in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Indian National Congress Siddaramaiah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon