Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

K'taka Rakshana Vedike (NG) activists damage signboards in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) on Wednesday targeted business establishments in Bengaluru and damaged their signboards and name plates which did not use Kannada

Brigade Road closed during the weekend curfew, imposed to curb the spread of Covid, in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)

Brigade Road closed during the weekend curfew, imposed to curb the spread of Covid, in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) on Wednesday targeted business establishments in Bengaluru and damaged their signboards and name plates which did not use Kannada.
The activists took out rallies in various parts of the city, especially in the business hubs such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Lavelle Road, UB City, Chamarajapet, Chickpet, Kempe Gowda Road, Gandhi Nagar, St Marks Road, Cunningham Road, Residency Road and Sadahalli Gate near Devanahalli.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The activists said the business establishments were "undermining the official language of Karnataka, which is Kannada."

Many malls, shops, commercial buildings, companies and factories, especially multinational companies, faced the ire of KRV activists. They destroyed and defaced signboards and name plates which were not in Kannada. Later, the agitating members including the KRV convener T A Narayana Gowda, were taken under preventive custody by police.
Speaking to reporters, Gowda said the name plates and signboards in Karnataka should be in Kannada. "As per rule 60 per cent of the signboards and name plates should be in Kannada. We are not against your business but if you are doing business in Karnataka then you have to respect our language. If you ignore Kannada or put Kannada letters in small, we will not let you operate here," Gowda said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Protests erupt in Karnataka as SC refuses to interfere in Cauvery water row

Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

BJP is doing politics on Belagavi incident: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Deve Gowda's comment about Kerala's LDF-BJP coalition stirs state politics

India-Nepal border under tight vigil ahead of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit

B'luru civic body to pay service tax on computer education for students: HC

Have full faith army will wipe out terrorism from J-K: Rajnath Singh

Govt working to make cooperatives strong part of rural life: PM Modi

PM to chair conference of chief secretaries in Delhi on Thursday-Friday

Topics : Karnataka government Siddaramaiah Indian National Congress kannada cause

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon