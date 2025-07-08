Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka transporters strike over late dues; Anna Bhagya food supply hit

Karnataka transporters strike over late dues; Anna Bhagya food supply hit

Transporters halt foodgrain movement across Karnataka over unpaid dues spanning six months; halting delivery of govt food scheme

Transporters halt foodgrain movement across Karnataka over unpaid dues

Anna Bhagya food supply hit as Karnataka transporters strike over dues | Representative image: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Transporters have stopped  the supply of rice and foodgrains across Karnataka, throwing the state’s flagship food security programme, ‘Anna Bhagya’, over unpaid dues stretching back six months, according to a report by The Hindu.
 
The indefinite strike by the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents’ Association is expected to severely impact the delivery of subsidised grains to fair-price shops, directly affecting thousands of below-poverty-line (BPL) families reliant on the scheme.
 

₹30 cr dues pending, operations suspended

On Monday, the federation announced a complete suspension of loading operations from the Food and Civil Supplies Corporation depots. The decision, Federation president G R Shanmugappa said, was driven by non-payment of transportation bills since February this year.  “We are unable to continue in this situation,” he said, adding that the operators could no longer absorb the financial pressure. 
 
According to the association, the state owes transporters nearly ₹30 crore. They also flagged the issue of earnest money deposits (EMD), where each transporter had to pay ₹4 lakh as part of the tender process. Additionally, many loaders employed under these contractors, many of whom rely entirely on this work, have reportedly not been paid for months.
 
While a meeting was held between the transporters and state officials on June 19, with an assurance that dues would be cleared by July 5, no payments have materialised yet. The Federation has now appealed directly to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for urgent intervention.

What is the Anna Bhagya scheme?

The ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, a key pre-election promise of the Congress party, was implemented shortly after the party came to power in 2023. The scheme aims to tackle food insecurity by providing 10 kg of free rice per month to every member of BPL households. However, following the Centre’s refusal to supply additional rice, the state modified the scheme, offering a direct benefit transfer (DBT) of ₹34 per kg for 10 kg per person.
 
Despite the switch to DBT for the additional 5 kg, the base 5 kg per person under the National Food Security Act is still delivered as physical grain, reliant on the very transport operations now on hold.
 
The scheme, implemented by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, plays a central role in Karnataka’s welfare delivery. Beneficiaries include those holding BPL and Antyodaya Anna Yojana cards, with no limit on the number of eligible individuals per household.
 

Food security at risk if strike persists

If the deadlock continues, ration shops across the state could soon run dry, putting millions of low-income residents at risk of food insecurity. The government has yet to respond to the concerns raised.

Karnataka Karnataka government Congress Indian National Congress Foodgrains Transport strike poverty welfare schemes

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

