Monday, November 17, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi today, to discuss farmers' issue

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi today, to discuss farmers' issue

Siddaramaiah, on November 6, had written to the PM, seeking an appointment to discuss the sugarcane farmers' issue, amid their protest demanding a higher price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for their produce

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

File image of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

According to the CM's travel plan shared with the media, he is expected to land in Delhi at 1:30 pm.

The meeting is likely to take place at 5 pm, according to official sources.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to depart for Bengaluru at 7 pm.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister, the CM is likely to discuss the sugarcane farmers' issue and pending approvals for Mahadayi and Mekedatu water projects, official sources said.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Lokayukta files status report in MUDA case against CM Siddaramaiah

Dr G Parameshwara, Karnataka home minister

Panel to probe lapses after videos show special treatment in Bengaluru jail

Sugar

Centre to allow 1.5 mn tonnes sugar exports, scrap 50% molasses dutypremium

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of vote theft, says PM ruined independent agencies

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka sugarcane price fixed at ₹3,300 per tonne, says CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, on November 6, had written to the PM, seeking an appointment to discuss the sugarcane farmers' issue, amid their protest demanding a higher price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for their produce.

 

In the letter, he had claimed that the root of the problem lies in central policy levers: the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) formula, the stagnating Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugar, export curbs, and the under-utilised ethanol off take from sugar-based feedstock.

Though it is not officially mentioned in the schedule, according to sources, Siddaramaiah may meet the Congress high command, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, amid speculations about CM change and cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka.

There have been talks about the chief minister change in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution".

This, even as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also in New Delhi, has met Kharge.

There have been talks in the state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister change, citing "power-sharing" agreement involving CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fire, Fire accident

42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision in Saudi Arabia

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

Bengal Guv to lead search ops at Raj Bhavan for arms after TMC's blame

Sonbhadra mine collapse, NDRF, rescue

Rescue ops continue after stone mine collapse in UP, 1 body recovered

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news: Trump backs release of Epstein files, says 'nothing to hide'

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka to set up 5 world-class aerospace, defence parks: Dy CM Shivkumar

Topics : Narendra Modi Siddaramaiah farmers issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon