Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka to set up 5 world-class aerospace, defence parks: Dy CM Shivkumar

Karnataka to set up 5 world-class aerospace, defence parks: Dy CM Shivkumar

Shivkumar said the initiative aims to strengthen Karnataka's leadership in aerospace and defence manufacturing while creating new opportunities for skilled talent

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the State is set to build five world-class Aerospace and Defence Parks to bolster its high-tech manufacturing capabilities across the state.

Sharing a post on X, Shivkumar said the initiative aims to strengthen Karnataka's leadership in aerospace and defence manufacturing while creating new opportunities for skilled talent.

"Karnataka is stepping forward with a bold vision to build five world-class Aerospace and Defence Parks across the state. This initiative strengthens our leadership in high-tech manufacturing and creates new opportunities for skilled talent. It marks a decisive move toward shaping India's future in aerospace innovation," he wrote.

 

On November 7, dismissing talk about "November revolution", Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said that the true revolution will be Congress coming back to power in 2028 in the State.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, he said, "Somebody has written about the November revolution in the media. We have been given responsibilities for the Bihar election, and we are busy with it. There is no other revolution other than the Bihar revolution."

Also Read

Drone

Karnataka bets on quantum push to build a deep-tech hub beyond Bengaluru

Karnataka farmer protest

Tractors carrying sugarcane set on fire in Karnataka amid farmers' protest

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister for information technology, biotechnology, and rural development and panchayat raj

Priyank Kharge: Govt-industry ties vital for India's deeptech growth

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

EC has not done justice to Bihar over vote deletions in SIR: D K Shivakumar

Dr G Parameshwara, Karnataka home minister

Panel to probe lapses after videos show special treatment in Bengaluru jail

Shivakumar was in the national capital to meet legal experts in connection with the inter-state water dispute.

Asked if he was meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "I am not meeting anyone. No one has discussed Cabinet expansion with me. I don't have a plan to meet any leader; I will only discuss party organisation."

"We had a meeting on vote theft yesterday and today. If there is any discussion on Cabinet expansion, it is in the media. Have I spoken about leadership change, or has CM spoken about it? We will go by what the party says. If they say CM will be there for 5 years, he will be there. If they say he will be there for 10 or 15 years, he will be there for as many years. I am a disciplined soldier of the party, and I will never cross the party's line," Shivakumar stressed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra CM Naidu sees Google investment boosting $1 trn growth drive

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news: Trump backs release of Epstein files, says 'nothing to hide'

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi sees small AQI improvement but pollution stays in 'very poor' band

dpdp act india, india data protection rules, bundled consent india, user data privacy india, digital consent management, meity data rules, data fiduciaries india, india internet privacy law

India's DPDP rules: Shaping future of personal data privacy in digital era

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Delhi blast: NIA arrests Kashmiri man who 'conspired' with Umar Nabi

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government aerospace Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon