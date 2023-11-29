Karnataka committed to get investments, become innovation hub: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka’s policies and infrastructure investments will promote innovation and propel the state to new heights on the global technology stage, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.

Karnataka is home to more than 5,500 IT and ITES (information technology and enabled services) companies and some 750 multinational companies. The state is the driving force behind the sector that contributes around $85 billion to the nation's exports.

“Our government is committed to furthering this technological trajectory,” said Siddaramaiah at the 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit. “We are focused on building a seamless ecosystem that attracts investment, talent, and opportunities. We want Karnataka to be seen as the hub with an end-to-end ecosystem for innovating and growing businesses,” he told an audience of senior business executives, investors, startup founders and civil servants.

The IT and ITES industry in the state provides direct employment to more than 120,000 professionals and generates over 310,000 indirect jobs. Karnataka's share of software exports, nearly 40 per cent of the country's total, solidifies its position as a global IT powerhouse.

The state hosts around 40 per cent of GCCs (global capacity centres) in India. The availability of a skilled digital talent pool, a thriving innovation and startup ecosystem, and a conducive policy environment have fuelled the growth of GCCs in Karnataka.

“Today, the IT sector stands as a cornerstone of our economy, contributing a substantial 25 per cent to our GDP.”

Siddaramaiah said his government understands the importance of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC). “The government of Karnataka is set to launch the AVGC-XR policy, a testament to our ongoing commitment and progressive approach in leading the nation’s AVGC sector towards global excellence.”

However, Siddaramaiah recognized that challenges persist. He said that the digital divide is a reality that must be addressed, ensuring that the benefits of technology reach every citizen, regardless of their background.

“We aim to bridge this gap through targeted initiatives, utilising the power of data and analytics to drive informed decision-making in governance,” said Siddaramaiah.

One such unique initiative in that direction is Beyond Bengaluru. The primary focus is on developing and enhancing ecosystems in regions beyond Bengaluru and bridging the digital divide.

He also said that the state’s pro-business policies reflect its dedication to simplifying regulatory processes. From affidavit-based clearance to land reforms, central inspection systems, and single-window clearances, each step is aimed at encouraging an industry-friendly environment.

Karnataka introduced a biotech policy in 2001, becoming a pioneer. “I am thrilled to announce that a revised Biotech Policy is set to be unveiled at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS),” said Siddaramaiah. “This policy revision reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and fostering growth in this critical sector.”