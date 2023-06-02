close

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces roll-out of five poll guarantees

These guarantees will be implemented without any discrimination of caste or religion, the chief minister added

BS Web Team New Delhi
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah sworn in CM of Karnataka, Shivakumar as Dy CM

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the cabinet has decided to implement the five guarantees, which were promised by Congress before the Assembly elections were conducted in the state.

These guarantees will be implemented without any discrimination of caste or religion, the chief minister added. He also stated that these guarantees were discussed thoroughly by the cabinet, following which they decided to implement in the current financial year.
According to a PTI report, the five guarantees that the Siddaramaiah government has promised are -

- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti)

- Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya)

- Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi)

- free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

The 'Gruha Lakshmi' Rs 2,000 monthly aid for woman head of family will be launched on August 15, 2023. The beneficiaries of this scheme will have to submit their Aadhar and bank details online. The applications for this scheme will have to be submitted from June 15 to July 15. The amount will be deposited in the accounts of the women beneficiaries on August 15.
Under 'Anna Bhagya', 10 kg food grains will be given free to all BPL households, and Antyodaya card holders from July 1, the report added.

The 'Gruha Shakti' scheme will be implemented on June 11, under which all women will become eligible to avail of free travel in all state-run buses, barring AC buses and non-AC sleeper buses.
Under the 'YuvaNidhi' scheme, the government will give Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates, and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders who passed in 2022-23 for 24 months. The amount will be disbursed every two months

200 units of free power every month for all households under Gruha Jyoti from July 1. But customers must pay arrears, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)
Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka Karnataka government BS Web Reports Congress

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

