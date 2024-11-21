Business Standard
Home / India News / Karnataka Lokayukta conducts multiple raids in connection with 4 cases

Karnataka Lokayukta conducts multiple raids in connection with 4 cases

Around 25 places belonging to officers were raided and records were checked by the Karnataka Lokayukta

Corruption, bribe

Karnataka Lokayukta has conducted such raids earlier too. In July, Karnataka Lokayukta, conducted multiple raids at several places spread across six units | Representative Photo: Freepik

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Lokayukta, the state's anti-corruption agency has been conducting raids at several places spread across several units or districts in the state on Thursday.

The raids are being conducted in Kolar, Bengaluru City and Mandya districts in connection with four cases registered with the agency against officials.

Around 25 places belonging to officers were raided and records were checked by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

In Chikkaballapur, raids are conducted against Krishnaveni MC, Senior Geologist in the Department of Mines and Geology and in Mandya, it is being conducted against Mahesh, MD Kaveri Neeravai Nigama in Surface Water Data Centre Bengaluru.

The officials who are being raided also include NK Thippe Swamy, Director of Town and Country Planning and Mohan K, Excise Superintendent in Bengaluru City.

 

More details are awaited.

More From This Section

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

LIVE news: Fiscal-monetary coordination key to India's economic resilience, says RBI Governor Das

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

Five dead, 15 injured after truck collides with bus on Yamuna expressway

Delhi Police

Delhi pollution: Police asks e-commerce platforms to stop firecrackers sale

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air improves slightly after 8 days, AQI at 'very poor' level

Modi, PM Modi, Roosevelt Skerrit

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Dominica PM Skerrit in Georgetown

Karnataka Lokayukta has conducted such raids earlier too. In July, Karnataka Lokayukta, conducted multiple raids at several places spread across six units or districts in the state against 12 state officials.

The Lokayukta raided the residences of six officials in Bangalore city, two officials in Bangalore Rural District and two officials in Shimoga district and one officer each in Yadagiri and Tumkur. Fifty-four places belonging to officers were raided.

The officials who were raided include Additional Director of Industries and Commerce Department CT Muddu Kumar, Project Director of Yojana Nirdarshakaru Balawanth, Senior Veterinary Officer R Siddappa, Municipal Commissioner of Hebbagodi CMC K Narasimha Murthy, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax Ramesh Kumar and several other officials.

The Karnataka Lokayukta, an anti-corruption body of the state that investigates and reports on corruption, maladministration, and other grievances related to public servants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024

Bengaluru Tech Summit: Draft Karnataka Space Tech policy launched

milk

Karnataka's Nandini enters North Indian pastures to challenge dairy titans

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka inked MoUs bringing in Rs 46,375 cr investments: Siddaramaiah

Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru has 57% of AI adaptability in Indian ecosystem: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

Bengaluru Tech Summit: CM Siddaramaiah launches GCC policy, skilling drive

Topics : Karnataka Lokayukta corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon