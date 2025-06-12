Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India scuppered 200,000 cyberattacks during Operation Sindoor: Khattar

India scuppered 200,000 cyberattacks during Operation Sindoor: Khattar

Khattar said these attempts were made in "eight to ten days" around the time Operation Sindoor went underway

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

He was addressing a press conference on the completion of 11 years of the BJP-led Central government. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India foiled around two lakh cyberattacks targeting its power infrastructure in over the week during the Operation Sindoor, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Thursday.

"Since the advancement in technology, new dangers have emerged -- cyberattacks or cybercrimes. There has been an increase in these, but the government has worked on it, and our cybersecurity has almost stopped all such dangers," Khattar told reporters here.

He was addressing a press conference on the completion of 11 years of the BJP-led Central government.

"There have been many cyberattacks on the country. As far as the Power department is concerned, around two lakh cyberattacks were attempted, but our cyber department foiled each one of them, and there were no losses," the minister said.

 

Khattar said these attempts were made in "eight to ten days" around the time Operation Sindoor went underway.

Also Read

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

India's renewable energy capacity in total energy mix rises to 49% in Apr

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Power Minister Manohar Lal to highlight India's energy gains at Brics meet

Congress, Congress flag

Goa not BJP's laboratory: Cong on Centre's suggestion about nuclear plant

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

States urged to propose nuclear plants where feasible: Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Consultative Committee of PowerMin calls for greater push to nuclear power

Asked whether the attacks were made from within the country or outside it, the minister said these attacks can take place from any corner of the world.

"It is known worldwide that those against us will do things like these, but We have stopped such attacks. Our system is capable and in the future also, we will foil all such attacks," he said.

"When someone fails for the first time, and second time, he will ultimately get discouraged and stop," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vijay Rupani, Gujpoll

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani feared to be among passengers on Air India plane

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Ahmedabad crash LIVE news: Thoughts are with families at this distressing time, says UK PM Starmer

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi reviews Air India crash in Ahmedabad, orders swift relief efforts

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India plane with 242 people crashes in Ahmedabad, CM speaks to HM Shah

Plane crash, smoke

Ahmedabad Air India crash marks first fatal Boeing Dreamliner accident

Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar Cyberattacks Operation Sindoor central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon