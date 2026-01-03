Karnataka sets record with 198 organ donations in 2025; ranks 3rd in India

Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

Karnataka has recorded its highest-ever organ donation figures with 198 donations in 2025, setting a new milestone in the state's transplant history, officials said on Saturday.

This has surpassed the previous record registered in 2023, when the state reported 178 organ donations, they said.

According to health department, with this achievement, Karnataka has secured the third position nationally in organ donations for 2025, setting a milestone for the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).

Among the States, Tamil Nadu topped the chart with 267 organ donations, followed by Telangana with 205. Karnataka stood third with 198 donations, while Maharashtra and Gujarat reported 153 and 152 donations respectively, according to official data.

 

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

