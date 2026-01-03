Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi AQI today: Air quality improves to 'poor'; Grap III curbs lifted

Air quality in Delhi improved slightly with AQI improving to 'poor' and prompting CAQM to ease some curbs. However, fog and low visibility are expected to cause some travel disruptions

Despite this modest improvement, numerous areas across the capital continued to record unhealthy readings, and foggy conditions trapped pollutants near the ground (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s air quality showed an improvement on Saturday, but the city continued to struggle with winter pollution and smog. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to around 235 in the morning at 8 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category and prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to withdraw Stage-III GRAP restrictions across Delhi-NCR. However, Stage-I and II measures will remain in force as authorities monitor conditions.
 
AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 288 at 8 am, while Jahangirpuri reported the worst air at 316, reflecting persistent pollution in several parts of the capital.
 

Despite this modest improvement, numerous areas across the capital continued to record unhealthy readings as foggy conditions trapped pollutants near the ground. Two of the 39 monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while around 25 remained in the ‘poor’ category.
 
Fog and smog disrupt travel services
 
Thick dense fog and smog over Delhi and the surrounding region have significantly affected travel and visibility during the winter mornings. Airlines including Air India issued advisories on Friday warning passengers that low visibility could disrupt flight timings and urged travellers to check their flight status in advance.
 
Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected by the fog, with multiple flights delayed due to poor visibility. However, operations returned to normal as conditions improved.
 
Dense fog has also affected road and rail travel, with near-zero visibility reported on key routes leading into and out of the capital, slowing commuter traffic and causing adjustments to schedules.
  Authorities ease some restrictions, issue alerts
 
The CAQM lifted the Grap curbs (Stage-III) after favourable wind conditions helped disperse some pollutants, but officials cautioned that air quality could deteriorate again due to persistent fog and cold conditions.
 
City authorities and environmental experts continue to point to weather patterns, low wind speeds and temperature inversions as factors that keep pollution levels elevated during winter months. Traffic restrictions, dust control measures and construction curbs under GRAP Stages I and II remain in place. Roads will still be mechanically swept and watered, while diesel generators (DG sets) remain banned except for emergency use.
 
Health and public response
 
Residents are advised to limit outdoor activity in early mornings and evenings, particularly children, elderly and those with respiratory issues, as fine particulates and smog persist. Many schools and workplaces have noted reduced visibility and continued cold conditions, prompting caution among commuters.
 
Today’s Delhi weather forecast
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions may continue in Delhi today, with dense to very dense fog expected in the early morning hours. Skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, and temperatures are forecast to stay low, with minimums around 7 to 9 degrees Celsius and maximums near 16 to 18 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for fog and poor visibility in the city.

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

