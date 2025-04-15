Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kasganj gang-rape case: Survivor testifies in court, DNA tests begin

Kasganj gang-rape case: Survivor testifies in court, DNA tests begin

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bharti said that the two absconding accused will now face property attachment proceedings

Indian police

According to the PRO, a two-shift guard duty has been implemented at the survivor's residence, with five personnel assigned per shift.. | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kasganj (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 16-year-old gangrape survivor in Kasganj district on Tuesday recorded her statement before the magistrate in court, a police official said.

So far, eight men have been arrested in connection with the case.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Bharti said that the two absconding accused will now face property attachment proceedings under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

On April 10, the girl, along with a 17-year-old youth with whom her marriage had been fixed, had gone to get her ration card prepared. After returning from the DSO office, they were sitting near a canal when Yogesh, Ajay and seven to eight other men came there and took the duo into bushes.

 

While three men raped the girl, others took her gold earrings and Rs 5,000 cash and also forcibly got Rs 5,000 transferred from her fiance's mobile through UPI, the victim alleged in her complaint.

Also Read

Foxconn

UP govt, Foxconn in discussion for setting up manufacturing unit

BSP chief Mayawati with her nephew Akash Anand

Mayawati announces return of Akash Anand to BSP minutes after he apologised

modi, narendra modi, Yogi Adityanath, Yogi

Kashi undergone significant changes in last 11 years, says CM Yogi

Rains

Over 50 dead in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi visits Varanasi, urges strict action in recent gang-rape case

On Monday, the eight arrested accused underwent blood sample collection at the district hospital for DNA testing, he said.

The survivor has reportedly identified all eight individuals whose DNA samples have been sent for examination, the ASP said, adding that the administration has provided financial assistance and enhanced security to the survivor and her family.

District Magistrate Medha Roopam and Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma visited the survivor's home, handed over a Rs 5 lakh compensation cheque and oversaw the installation of CCTV cameras around the house, he said.

Two armed guards, two women constables, and five other security personnel have been deployed for round-the-clock protection of the survivor, the police officer said.

"The officers also shared their personal contact numbers with the family to ensure direct communication in case of emergencies," the ASP added.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officers (PROs) of the district police denied providing the survivor's fiance with security.

However, ASP Bharti said the youth remains in contact with the police and his safety is being monitored.

According to the PRO, a two-shift guard duty has been implemented at the survivor's residence, with five personnel assigned per shift.

Authorities have also arranged security for key witnesses, he said, adding that police teams are continuing search operations to locate the absconding accused, and the process of property attachment is expected to commence shortly.

An FIR in the case was registered under BNS sections 70 (gangrape), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 308 (5) (extortion) among others and the POCSO Act on April 12, the police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

LIVE news: India to experience above-normal rainfall this monsoon, says IMD

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM issues notices to schools over arbitrary fee hikes and expulsions

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari warns Delhi's toxic air can cause infections in 3 days

police

Less than 1,000 women in senior police roles: India Justice Report 2025

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Puja Khedkar case: SC extends protection from arrest to ex-IAS probationer

Topics : Uttar Pradesh gangrape Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon