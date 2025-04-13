Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mayawati announces return of Akash Anand to BSP minutes after he apologised

Mayawati announces return of Akash Anand to BSP minutes after he apologised

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has extended an olive branch to her nephew Akash Anand, offering him another chance to serve the party just hours after he issued a heartfelt public apology

BSP chief Mayawati with her nephew Akash Anand

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati announced his return to the party. | (Photo: Facebook/Mayawati)

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 8:43 PM IST
Earlier today, Akash Anand, who was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) shared a public apology to party chief Mayawati and expressed his wish to return to the BSP. Now, withing few hours Mayawati annouced his return.
 
Using his account on X (formerly Twitter), Akash described Mayawati as his “one and only political guru and role model”.
 

Another chance for Akash
 
Hours after Akash Anand publicly apologised and expressed regret over his actions, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati announced his return to the party. The apology came through a series of posts on X, where Akash referred to Mayawati as his "one and only political guru and role model."
 
In response, Mayawati shared a post stating that Akash had been given "one more chance" to work for the party.
 
Mayawati’s statement on Akash’s return
 
She explained the reasons behind her decision, saying, "In view of Akash Anand's four posts on X today, publicly admitting his mistakes and giving full respect to the seniors, and not giving in to his father-in-law's words and devoting his life to the BSP, it has been decided to give him one more chance."
 
Mayawati further added that Akash had consistently made efforts to express remorse, reaching out to various people to apologise and vowing not to repeat his mistakes.
 
"After being expelled from the party, Akash has been continuously contacting people to apologise for all his mistakes and not to commit such mistakes in future and today he has publicly admitted his mistakes and has expressed his resolve not to give in to his father-in-law's words," she said.
 
Anand's promises to put party first
 
Anand stressed that his personal connections, especially with his in-laws, would not affect his commitment to the party’s goals.
 
“I take a solemn vow that I will not allow any family ties, particularly my in-laws, to become an obstacle in the interest of the Bahujan Samaj Party,” he said.
 
Akash also apologised for a recent post on X, which reportedly led to his removal from the party.
 
“I seek forgiveness for a tweet I posted a few days ago, which led to my removal from the party by Behan ji. I assure that I will not take any political decision based on advice from relatives or external advisors,” he added.
 
No successor to be named: Mayawati
 
Mayawati also made it clear that she would not appoint a successor while she remains in good health.
 
"By the way, I am healthy now and as long as I am healthy, like the Shri Kanshiram ji, I will continue to work for the party and the movement with full dedication and devotion. In such a situation, there is no question of announcing a successor. I am firm on my decision and will remain so," she stated.
 
No return for Ashok Siddharth
 
While offering Akash a second opportunity, Mayawati ruled out any possibility of welcoming his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth back into the BSP.
 
She said, "... Along with extreme anti-party activities like factionalism etc, he has left no stone unturned in ruining Akash's career. Therefore, the question of forgiving him and taking him back into the party does not arise."
 
Akash Anand's expulsion
 
Akash Anand was expelled from the BSP earlier after posting content on X that reportedly led to his removal. In his recent apology, he promised not to let family relationships, especially those involving his in-laws, affect his role in the party.
 

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

