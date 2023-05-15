close

GIFT City offers 'ecosystem for economic development': Arunachal CM

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in Gandhinagar presents an unprecedented ecosystem for crucial economic development, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Monday.

Press Trust of India
GIFT City

Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Khandu, who is currently visiting Gujarat, said the Sardar Sarovar Dam is an engineering marvel of modern India that is progressing at a "scorching speed" under the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Glad to have visited Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. It is being developed as a state-of-the-art financial hub. It is a pre-eminent, futuristic city built on the foundation of sustainability. GIFT City presents an unprecedented ecosystem for crucial economic development," he said on Twitter.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister also visited the automatic waste collection and sewage treatment and the utility tunnel at GIFT City.

He said the tunnel will accommodate all the utilities, including power cables, raw water supply pipeline to the water treatment plant as well as treated water supply pipeline, chilled water supply from district cooling pipe, automated waste collection pipeline.

The tunnel is divided into wet and dry sections to ensure safety, he added.

"Kudos to the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for turning his vision of making India's first operational greenfield smart city a reality," he said.

Khandu on Sunday visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam along with ministerial colleagues Wangki Lowang, Alo Libang and a 50-member delegation of Arunachal Pradesh's community-based organisations.

"Also visited the 1,450 MW power plant of the dam. We were explained how the dam has transformed people's lives and local economy by generating employment opportunities, addressing irrigation and power needs of the people. Indeed, an incredible asset has been created for the people of Gujarat and the nation," he said.

GIFT City Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

