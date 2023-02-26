JUST IN
News
Business Standard

Youth endowed with potential can give new direction to society: Om Birla

"The country's education policy is not only developing the intellectual potential of the youth but also showing the path of their multi-dimensional progress," he said

Topics
Om Birla | Youths | Lok Sabha Speaker

ANI 

Om Birla
Speaker Om Birla (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday addressed more than a thousand students from around 80 schools in 9 districts of North Bengal under India@G20 in Siliguri.

On this occasion, Birla said that it has always been his endeavour to meet young friends as much as possible, talk to them and listen to their experiences. "Young children have the potential, hopes, dreams, and determination to make them come true," he said.

"I am feeling more energetic among the children. The country's education policy is not only developing the intellectual potential of the youth but also showing the path of their multi-dimensional progress," he said.

Speaking on "Theme Tourism", Birla said that India is known all over the world for its cultural and geographical features. "From language to dress, from culture to food, diversity exists here in different forms. That is why tourism is important for India," he added.

Referring to the immense progress of tourism in the country, he said that when tourism increases, more and more employment is generated and the country's economy gets a boost. Siliguri city is one of the major tourist destinations of West Bengal.

"The development of modern infrastructure amidst the scenery full of snow-capped mountains, diversity of wildlife, tea plantations and natural beauty shows the picture of the emerging city. Siliguri is also the gateway to Northeast India," Om Birla said.

Taking note of the growing tourism profile of the country, Birla said that it is the result of the efforts of the Government of India that the country has seen growth in the Global Tourist Index ranking. "At present, emphasis is being laid on the conservation, preservation and registration of antiquities of archaeological monuments. He suggested that once in a year everyone must go to a place where you have never been before. It will fill everyone's life with a new kind of experience," he said.

"It is a matter of pride for India to chair the G-20 during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The G-20 countries comprise 60 per cent of the world's population, 85 per cent of the global GDP and 75 per cent of global trade. The success of the G-20 is the responsibility of all Indians. India getting the chairmanship of G-20 shows that India's presence has increased on the global stage and India has emerged as a global power," he added.

Further interacting with the youth, Birla encouraged them to do smart work with hard work.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 08:09 IST

`
