Karnataka CM race: Three Congress central observers meet Kharge in Delhi

After holding discussions with Cong MLAs, the party's three central observers met its president Kharge at his residence here evening and held deliberations over govt formation in Karnataka.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
After holding discussions with newly-elected Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, the party's three central observers met its president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on Monday evening and held deliberations over government formation in Karnataka.

Sushilkumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria met Kharge along with general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.

The six top leaders discussed the report of the observers and the views of newly-elected MLAs elicited by the three during one-on-one interactions with the new legislators held in Bengaluru late on Sunday night.

Sources said the observers apprised the Congress president of the views of MLAs on the new chief minister and the government formation in Karnataka.

They added the Congress leadership has called both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar for further discussions and the former has already arrived in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Congress

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

