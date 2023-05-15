Karnataka CM race: Three Congress central observers meet Kharge in Delhi

After holding discussions with newly-elected Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, the party's three central observers met its president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on Monday evening and held deliberations over government formation in Karnataka.

Sushilkumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria met Kharge along with general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.

The six top leaders discussed the report of the observers and the views of newly-elected MLAs elicited by the three during one-on-one interactions with the new legislators held in Bengaluru late on Sunday night.

Sources said the observers apprised the Congress president of the views of MLAs on the new chief minister and the government formation in Karnataka.

They added the Congress leadership has called both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar for further discussions and the former has already arrived in the national capital.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections? Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto Karnataka elections: Congress to announce new CM soon; all you need to know Aryan Khan Case: As CBI books Sameer Wankhede, here's all you need to know GIFT City offers 'ecosystem for economic development': Arunachal CM Air pollution: Crucial meeting on source apportionment study held in Delhi Kerala to distribute 12,000 robotic kits to school students: V Sivankutty Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as Deputy Chief of Air Staff