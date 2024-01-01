Kerala CM launches K-SMART App for digital access to local govt services

Citizens can now access all these services through a single platform by logging into the web portal and providing the necessary information

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the K-SMART application here on Monday, aiming to provide digital access to services offered by local self-government bodies through a unified platform across the state.

During the launch, the chief minister said that the government's objective is to leverage advanced technology for the improvement of various sectors in society.

With the introduction of K-SMART (Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation), he said that services provided by local self-government bodies will now be available at citizens' fingertips.

Developed by the Information Kerala Mission for the Department of Local Self-Government, the app will be initially implemented in corporations and municipalities across the state.

The next phase will involve extending its reach to Gram Panchayats starting April 1, as announced by the government.

Officials highlighted that the K-SMART will streamline local government services in Kerala with its 35 different modules.

These modules encompass a wide range of services, including birth, death, and marriage registrations, business licenses, property taxes, and more.

Citizens can now access all these services through a single platform by logging into the web portal and providing the necessary information.

Initially, eight services will be available, covering areas such as the registration of births, deaths, and marriages, business licenses, property taxes, among others, officials added.