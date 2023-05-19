close

Army recovers explosives, electric detonators during patrol in Manipur

Security personnel while conducting a patrol in the violence-affected area of Manipur recovered a "Remote Initiation Mechanism" for improvised IED on Wednesday, Army said on Thursday

Indian Army (Photo: Twitter/ @adgpi)

Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Security personnel while conducting a patrol in the violence-affected area of Manipur recovered a "Remote Initiation Mechanism" for improvised explosive devices (IED) on Wednesday, Army said on Thursday.

"Indian Army Patrol operating along foothills of Imphal East district recovered explosives and Remote Initiation Mechanism for IEDs in Village Bungbal Khullen on Wednesday. Three kilograms of TNT, 15 electric detonators, four circuits, and remote firing devices have also been found," the Spear Corps of the Army said. A major threat was averted by the prompt action of the security forces, said the Army further.

"Area Domination and offering solace and medical assistance to people are being undertaken by multiple long duration patrols day and night by the Army and Assam Rifles columns. These patrols aptly serve as a conduit for communicating problems faced and ensuring early redressal," the Spear Corps said.

Meanwhile, the movement of trucks carrying essential commodities such as rice, sugar, and pulses to Imphal Valley has resumed as the India Army and Assam Rifles stepped in to assure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods to and from Imphal, informed Indian Army officials.

According to the Indian Army, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, and JCB carrying rice, sugar, pulses, and fuel moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal.

"On May 15, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, and JCB carrying rice, sugar, pulses, and fuel moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal. Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage to the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon," stated Indian Army officials. In addition, monitoring was also ensured through unmanned aerial vehicles, informed officials.

"Together for Peace in #Manipur" Movement of vehicles on NH 37 commenced on 15 May. The same ensured beefing up of essential supplies, levels of which were gradually dwindling. #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles are committed to safely move through troops on ground & aerial surveillance," Tweeted Spear Corps, Indian Army.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Indian Army

First Published: May 19 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

