close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'Kerala faced economic hardships due to Centre's unfavourable policies'

He also said that despite the adverse situations, Kerala managed to perform well in terms of income and expenditure

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
K N Balagopal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala experienced economic hardships due to the unfavourable policy measures taken by the central government, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Friday.

Balagopal, who met the media here on the last day of the 2022-23 financial year, said there was a shortage of Rs 40,000 crore in this financial year due to the policies of the Centre.

He also said that despite the adverse situations, Kerala managed to perform well in terms of income and expenditure.

"Everything including salary, pension and loan repayment were paid correctly. The project cost of local bodies is over 96 per cent. Many panchayats have spent 100 per cent of the fund allotted, and the treasuries functioned without any hitch," Balagopal said.

He said judicious financial management helped the state to perform well despite constraints.

"Due to the unfavourable policy measure of the Union government, Kerala experienced huge economic hardships. There was a shortfall of Rs 40,000 crore this financial year due to Centre's policies," he said.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Intend to limit buffer zones within forests; may launch survey: Kerala govt

Kerala political groups to screen BBC doc; BJP seeks CM's intervention

BJP alleges files on extension of contractual workers at MCD withheld

Fire ravages commercial towers in Kanpur, nearly 800 shops gutted

US-based investors significantly cut market valuation of BYJU's, Swiggy

52% Indians lost data in last 5 years, high back-up cost major deterrent

Def ministry signs Rs 470 cr pact for modernisation of Naval Aircraft Yards

Balagopal said the opposition parties should also raise their voice for Kerala.

"We took a stern stand in (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi's issue in Parliament. Our stand is to protect the democracy and raise our voice when it's in danger. Unfortunately, Kerala's opposition is not raising their voice in favour of the state," Balagopal said.

When asked about UDF observing black day on April 1 to protest against the fuel cess coming in force, he said it is a political protest.

"It's a political move by the opposition. I hope they also raise the issue of high price of LPG in the country. They consider the Left government as their main enemy. The people are watching," Balagopal said.

The finance minister said there was an increase of Rs 12,000 crore in state's own tax revenue.

He said there was an increase of around Rs 23,000 crore in the the tax collected by it on its own in the last two years.

Topics : Kerala | Economic policy | Politics

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 12:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon