ADM suicide case: Kerala government, police action correct, says CPI(M)

ADM suicide case: Kerala government, police action correct, says CPI(M)

On being asked by reporters as to what action the party would take against Divya, Govindan said that it was an internal matter of the CPI(M) which does not need to be communicated to the media

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Wednesday threw its support behind the government's handling of the Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu suicide case, just a day after the arrest and judicial remand of its leader, P P Divya.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the steps taken by the state government and the police in the case were "correct" and not a drama as claimed by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan.

On being asked by reporters as to what action the party would take against Divya, Govindan said that it was an internal matter of the CPI(M) which does not need to be communicated to the media.

 

He said that any action to be taken in such matters is first discussed by the party's state and district committee.

"The Kannur district committee will take a decision on what action has to be taken," he added.

A similar view was expressed by K P Udayabhanu, secretary of the CPI(M)'s Pathanamthitta District Committee, who said that the district committee in Kannur will have to decide what action has to be taken against Divya.

At the same time, he also said the party was with Babu's family and it would clear all their doubts and suspicions regarding the case.

He also said that the government has done the needful in the case.

Meanwhile, Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan said that the court order rejecting Divya's anticipatory bail does not contain his entire statement given to the police.

He also said that the portion of his statement mentioned in the order was correct.

A Kerala court on Tuesday rejected Divya's anticipatory bail plea, observing that "the circumstances itself disentitle her the relief of pre-arrest bail."  It had also observed that the act of the petitioner (Divya) was pre-planned and premeditated with the sole intention of insulting and humiliating a highly reputed high ranking government official.

Attending Babu's send-off function allegedly uninvited on October 14, Divya had criticised him for delaying approval for a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked he had okayed it only two days after being transferred, hinting she knew the reasons behind the sudden approval.

The following day, Babu was found dead at his quarters in Kannur.

Divya had moved the Thalassery Sessions Court on October 19, seeking anticipatory bail after the police registered a case against her for abetting the suicide of the ADM under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

