300 people shifted out of Kerala village after 'explosion-like' sounds

Local residents said they heard alarming sounds similar to those heard from granite quarries at their place repeatedly accompanied by continuing tremors

Police, revenue officials, and local representatives reached the spot after hearing about the incident and arranged safe shelter for the families, a police officer told PTI.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Malappuram (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Nearly 300 people were moved to safety after "explosion-like" sounds accompanied by tremors were heard by them in the Anakkallu area here, police said on Wednesday.

The first sound was reportedly heard at 9.15 pm on Tuesday, followed by two more at 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm along with mild tremors. The sounds were reportedly heard within a two-km radius, causing panic among the local residents, police said.

As many as 287 people belonging to 85 families were shifted to a school late Tuesday night, police added.

Local residents said they heard alarming sounds similar to those heard from granite quarries at their place repeatedly accompanied by continuing tremors.

 

Cracks were also found to have developed in some houses in the area, they said.

"We are scared of going back to our homes. We heard explosion-like sounds repeatedly. We all suddenly ran out of the house as sounds started repeating," a woman said.

An elderly man said similar sounds have been heard in the area for the past 10 days.

Omana, a member of panchayat, said she got a phone call from some residents when they experienced the phenomenon.

"Besides me, village officials and police also reached the place and carried out a check in the area. Then we found that cracks had developed in two houses. When we heard the alarming sound again, I brought all these people to the camp (school)," she told reporters here.

She said some youngsters, who continued to stay in the place in the night, said similar sounds were heard again in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police, revenue officials, and local representatives reached the spot after hearing about the incident and arranged safe shelter for the families, a police officer told PTI.

The villagers began returning to their houses on Wednesday morning, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake Kerala govt explosion

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

