Kerala records 265 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

The state reported 300 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease on Thursday

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Kerala reported 265 fresh Covid-19 infections and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Friday.
Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 265 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 2,606, as per the website.
With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,060.
The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 275. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,689 till date.
The state reported 300 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Health Minister Veena George reassured the people of the state that despite the rise in COVID cases in Kerala, there is no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage virus infections, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

