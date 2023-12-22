Sensex (    %)
                        
Noida reports first Covid-19 case in months as man tests positive

"His test sample has been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing. The result is awaited," Sharma said

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:37 AM IST

A Noida resident has tested positive for Covid, in a first case of the infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar after several months, officials said.
The patient is a 54-year-old male who lives in Noida but works at a multinational company in Gurugram, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Sharma said on Thursday.
"His test sample has been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing. The result is awaited," Sharma said.
District Surveillance Officer and public healthcare expert Dr Amit Kumar said the patient travelled to Nepal earlier this month and also went to work at his Gurugram office after returning.
"The patient is asymptomatic and went for the COVID-19 test on his own," Kumar said, adding that this is the only confirmed case in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far.
CMO Sharma said testing for the virus had come down in the district this year.
People can get themselves tested for Covid at primary and community health centres here and the district hospital, he added.
The healthcare department, meanwhile, urged residents to follow Covid-appropriate measures amid concerns over the infection spreading once again.
People should wash their hands with a soap for a minute, practice social distancing, use alcohol-based sanitisers, wear face mask when outdoors, among other measures, Kumar said.

Topics : Coronavirus noida Coronavirus Tests Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh winter infections

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:37 AM IST

