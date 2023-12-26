Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kerala reports no new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active count at 3,096

The state reported 128 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday

Photo: Freepik

No deaths were reported in the state today, as per the website | Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

No fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours and the active cases have come down to 3,096, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Tuesday.
 
Of the 116 new cases reported nationwide till 8 am today, no new cases were reported from Kerala, while there was a reduction of 32 cases taking the active cases to 3,096 from Monday's 3,128.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
No deaths were reported in the state today, as per the website.
 
The state reported 128 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday.
 
A total number of 72,064 people have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago.
 
The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 232. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,38,761 till date.
 
Health Minister Veena George had earlier reassured the people that despite the rise in Covid cases in Kerala, there is no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage viral infections, she said.

Also Read

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Will Covid sub-variant JN.1 bring mask mandates? Here's what experts say

2023 Rewind: India helps Sri Lanka reel out of its debt-trapped economy

With 6 fresh cases, active caseload of Covid sub-variant JN.1 rises to 69

Sikhs thanks PM Modi for taking historical step to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas

Two IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in C'garh, 180 found this year

PM spread saga of Guru Gobind Singh's four sons' sacrifice in world: Shah

Topics : Coronavirus Kerala government Coronavirus Tests corona

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon