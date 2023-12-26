Sensex (    %)
                        
PM spread saga of Guru Gobind Singh's four sons' sacrifice in world: Shah

Remembering their unmatched valour, Shah also said the sacrifice will continue to inspire generations to come

Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday remembered the sacrifice of last Sikh guru- Guru Gobind Singh's four sons on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' and mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world.
Remembering their unmatched valour, Shah also said the sacrifice will continue to inspire generations to come.
"On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji's four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valor will continue to inspire generations to come. Proclaiming their Martyrdom Day as Veer Bal Diwas, Prime Minister Modi Ji has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world," Shah posted on 'X', formerly Twitter.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also paid tribute to the valor of the Guru's sons
"I join members of the Sikh Sangat in India & around the world to thank PM Sh @narendramodiJi for honouring the sentiments of our entire community to honour the valour, courage & shahadat of our Chaar Sahibzaade at a young age, & declare 26 December as #VeerBaalDiwas" the Minister posted on X.
PM Modi on the day of the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh, on January 9, 2022, had declared that December 26 will be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades'-- the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh.
While all four sons of Guru Gobind Singh were martyred, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas-- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who are said to have been martyred at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces on the orders of the then ruler Aurangzeb.
The place where the sons of the last Sikh Guru were buried alive is today's Fatehgarh Sahib
The Sikhs respect the sons of the 10th Guru as warriors who are usually referred to as Sahibzadas.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

