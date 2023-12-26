Sensex (    %)
                        
Two IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in C'garh, 180 found this year

In another incident in Bijapur, a gun-battle took place between a joint team of security personnel and Naxalites in a forest near Palnar-Saavnar villages on Monday night

Naxal attack

However no harm was reported to either side in the encounter, the police said (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Bijapur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two pressure improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites on a road have been recovered by security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.
With this, the security forces have recovered at least 180 IEDs planted by Naxalites so far this year in the state, they said. "Two IEDs, weighing 5 kg each, were detected on Monday on Palnar-Cherpal villages road when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and district police's Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was out for patrolling," a police official said here.

The explosives were connected to pressure switches, he added. The bombs were later neutralised by the BDS, the officer said, adding that a major tragedy was averted. Naxalites often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in Bastar division, comprising seven districts, they said.

In another incident in Bijapur, a gun-battle took place between a joint team of security personnel and Naxalites in a forest near Palnar-Saavnar villages on Monday night. However no harm was reported to either side in the encounter, the police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IED blast Naxals Chhattisgarh

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

