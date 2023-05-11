close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kerala to issue ordinance amending hospital protection law to ensure safety

Besides issuance of the ordinance, the CM said that police outposts would be set up at major hospitals in the state

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
A rural ICU run by the CIPACA team at Sri Kumaran Hospital at Oddanchathiram, in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government on Thursday said it was going to issue an ordinance amending the law for protection of hospitals to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare professionals in the state.

The decision was announced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the killing of a 23-year-old doctor -- Vandana Das -- at a taluk hospital in Kollam district by a man brought there for treatment by the police, and the resultant widespread protests by doctors, medical students and healthcare professionals.

He said the ordinance would be introduced in the next cabinet meeting.

Besides issuance of the ordinance, the CM said that police outposts would be set up at major hospitals in the state.

Also Read

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

13 new measles cases, 1 death in Mumbai; fatality toll rises to 12

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

India marks 25th anniversary of 1998 nuclear tests in Rajasthan's Pokhran

Steel Ministry directs stakeholders to develop R&D roadmap for steel sector

Delhi HC orders checks at Tihar Jail to ensure proper food for inmates

UIDAI launches national drive to update Aadhaar operators on policy changes

Govt to re-allocate Go First's Haj flights to IndiGo, two Saudi carriers

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala government hospitals doctors

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Bridging the HRD gap in reforms

AN ALTERNATIVE DEVELOPMENT AGENDA FOR INDIA
5 min read

AI pilots' unions decide to accept revised service terms, compensation

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Around Rs 2,637.94 crore lying unclaimed with mutual funds: Amfi data

mutual funds
2 min read

CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns of taxpayers

GST
1 min read

CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns: FinMin

GST returns. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE news updates: WHO says mpox no longer public health emergency

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
2 min read

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon